Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 146,960 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

