Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.39.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTU traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

