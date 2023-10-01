Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $249.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.10.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.