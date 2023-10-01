Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,412 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $36,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $251.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

