Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 29,640,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,536,836. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
