Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.90. 2,796,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.85 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

