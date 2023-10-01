Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,504 shares of company stock worth $21,759,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

