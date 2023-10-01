Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 40,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

DHR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,596. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $283.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

