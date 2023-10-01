Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.8% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,929.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 81,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

