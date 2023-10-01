Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $392.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

