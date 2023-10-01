Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,194.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $20.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,083.95. The stock had a trading volume of 252,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,090.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,804.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

