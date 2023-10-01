Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,715 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,715 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,632,900,000 after acquiring an additional 209,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.88. 5,420,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,765. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

