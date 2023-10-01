Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after purchasing an additional 534,690 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after purchasing an additional 983,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,919 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

