Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,252 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,471. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

