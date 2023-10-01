Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

VB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.07. 540,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.39 and its 200 day moving average is $193.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

