Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 127,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 32,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 232,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,497. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

