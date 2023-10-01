Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 348 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $533.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The company has a market cap of $509.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.