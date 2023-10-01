Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

