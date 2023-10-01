Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $358.27. 64,829,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,762,008. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.25.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

