Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.60. 2,474,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

