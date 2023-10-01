Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.90. 584,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,034. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.