Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.41. 4,441,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

