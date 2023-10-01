Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. 1,097,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,452. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

