Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,532. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.