Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $343,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,783,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,102,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,121,000 after acquiring an additional 740,292 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,542,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 559,326 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,116. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

