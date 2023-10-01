Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FIDU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $736.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

