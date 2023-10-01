Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,728. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

