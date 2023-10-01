Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 82,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 1.6 %

BTDR opened at $9.64 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,444,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,242,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

