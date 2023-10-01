BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CII stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
