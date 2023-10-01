BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CII stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

