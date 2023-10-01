BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $646.49 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $692.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

