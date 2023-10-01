BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 734,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 674,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,704. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 61.46 and a quick ratio of 61.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 468.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

