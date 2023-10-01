Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $172.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.75.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,613,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,578,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,000 shares of company stock worth $55,213,120. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 774.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 925,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 559,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

