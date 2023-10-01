BMO Capital Markets Cuts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $13.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $827.19 million, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,311,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

