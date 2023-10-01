Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,194.67.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $20.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,083.95. 252,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,090.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,804.48. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

