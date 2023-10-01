Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.54 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $781.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

