Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 48.4% in September

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,400 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAK
Braskem Trading Up 2.1 %
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Braskem by 100.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
