Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,500.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 614,354 shares of company stock valued at $26,883,127. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

