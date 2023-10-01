Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.47.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braze stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.04.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
