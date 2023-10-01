Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 2nd.

BNL opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 125.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

