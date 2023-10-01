Brokerages Set Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) PT at C$1.01

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.01.
QUIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
