Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RA opened at $12.25 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

