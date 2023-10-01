Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,820,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE BEP opened at $21.74 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.