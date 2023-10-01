Burlington Stores Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 4,392 put options.

BURL opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.49. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after buying an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

