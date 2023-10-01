Burlington Stores Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 4,392 put options.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
BURL opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.49. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after buying an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
