Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Cable One worth $60,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO traded up $13.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $615.64. 40,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $655.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $599.04 and a 12 month high of $905.17.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.