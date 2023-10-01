Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $25.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 208,066 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

