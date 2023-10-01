CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of CAMP opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,945,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in CalAmp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 662,100 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 687,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 512,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

