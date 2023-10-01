California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NYSE CRC opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in California Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

