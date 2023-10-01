Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,771,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 4,302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

CRLFF opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.74%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

