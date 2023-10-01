Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Acquires 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

