Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.