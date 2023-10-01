Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 1,019 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

